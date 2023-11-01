Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of Welltower worth $83,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower stock opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

