WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

WesBanco stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $19,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

