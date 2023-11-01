WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.82 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.54.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

