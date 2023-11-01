WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. WM Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WM Technology stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Separately, Westpark Capital raised WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other WM Technology news, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,365.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony Bay sold 20,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,254 shares in the company, valued at $526,904.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fiona Tan sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $37,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

