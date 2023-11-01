Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.86. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 463,657 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

