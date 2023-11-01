Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $164-165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.65 million.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.10. Workiva has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 5,571.85% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,337,000 after purchasing an additional 163,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Workiva by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.