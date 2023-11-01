Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17. 27,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 220,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Youdao Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NetEase Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Youdao by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Youdao by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

