Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.16.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

