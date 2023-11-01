Zacks Research Comments on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NYSE:ENV opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Envestnet by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

