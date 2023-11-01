Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

ALLY stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.