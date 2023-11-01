Zacks Research Weighs in on MSCI Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2023 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.79 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.73.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.64 and a 200-day moving average of $503.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI has a twelve month low of $444.87 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

