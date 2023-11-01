Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 75,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 584,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The business had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

