Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.11 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.11.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $1.30 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

