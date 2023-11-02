15,254 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

