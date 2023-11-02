1,575 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

