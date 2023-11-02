17,027 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 93,423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

