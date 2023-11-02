2,729 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $214,000. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $3,750,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 160,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

