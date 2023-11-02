2,869 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GEHC opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

