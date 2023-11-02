2,871 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,212,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

TMHC stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

