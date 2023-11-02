296,813 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,262,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Leidos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

