3,160 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

