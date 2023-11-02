761 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $311.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $802.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.04. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

