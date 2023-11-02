AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.