AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,458 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $40,452,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.03 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

