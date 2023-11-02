abrdn plc Acquires 23,488 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.29% of Quest Diagnostics worth $46,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,686,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DGX opened at $132.52 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.