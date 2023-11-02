abrdn plc Acquires 6,789 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $36,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,378 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $312.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.98 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.32.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.