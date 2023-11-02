abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.40% of Boston Properties worth $36,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 92.67%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

