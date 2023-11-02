abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $34,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.46 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

