abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.76. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 5,571.85% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

