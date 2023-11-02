abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.20% of First Solar worth $39,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 46.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.52.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.40. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.19 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

