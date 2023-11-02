abrdn plc Has $34.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,872 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.08% of Cogent Communications worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,000 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Our Latest Report on CCOI

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.