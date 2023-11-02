abrdn plc Has $35.65 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

