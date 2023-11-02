abrdn plc Has $37.54 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,812 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

