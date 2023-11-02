abrdn plc Has $38.89 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after buying an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $151.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.