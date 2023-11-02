abrdn plc Has $41.33 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,057 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in WNS were worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,018,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 236,172 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2,047.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $53.23 on Thursday. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

