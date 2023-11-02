abrdn plc Has $44.96 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pool were worth $44,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 942,834.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 659,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 240.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 304,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 215,387 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth about $72,756,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,725,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $319.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

