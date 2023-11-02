abrdn plc Has $45.76 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

