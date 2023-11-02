abrdn plc Has $52.21 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $52,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

