abrdn plc Increases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $22,148,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $594.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $326.10 and a 1-year high of $598.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.54.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

