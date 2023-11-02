abrdn plc Lowers Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WERN opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.