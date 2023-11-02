abrdn plc Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of VMware worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in VMware by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $146.14 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.97 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

