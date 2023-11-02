abrdn plc Sells 119,169 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,169 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of Vale worth $51,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vale by 5.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,046,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Vale by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 209,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,363 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

