ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 6.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.63. 967,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 871,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $746.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ACM Research by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

