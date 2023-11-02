Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

