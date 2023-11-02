Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %
ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- HUB Cyber Security, the next big thing in cybersecurity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.