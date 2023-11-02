ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Approximately 32,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 14,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

ADVFN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75 and a beta of 0.50.

About ADVFN

(Get Free Report)

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.