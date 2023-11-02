Adviser Investments LLC Invests $216,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.