Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company's stock.

Air T Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $23.81 on Monday. Air T has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air T in the second quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

