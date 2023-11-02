Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €26.69 ($28.39) and last traded at €26.69 ($28.39). 774,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.97 ($29.76).

Aixtron Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.20.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

