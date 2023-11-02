Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,029,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 963,725 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,236,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,344.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,728 shares of company stock worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

