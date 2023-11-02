Algorand Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $906.42 million and $57.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00034049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,925,372,436 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

